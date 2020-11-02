CESL Asia raises MOP120,000 for MSO

The “CESL Asia and Friends Sport Fun Day 2020” has attracted more than 150 participants and volunteers, raising a total amount of over 120,000 patacas, which was donated to the Macau Special Olympics (MSO).

The event was held yesterday composing of 17 companies and organizations participating in the event.

Teams from these companies and organizations were joined by MSO athletes and participated in a variety of tournaments such as the Football Tournament, Bocce Tournament, Invitational Friendly Football Tournament, Bocce Family Race.

This year, the annual event was co-hosted by Sporting Clube de Macau. To allow MSO athletes to try new sport activities, Sporting Clube de Macau set up a Sporting Trial Zone, allowing MSO students to experience football training with professional players.

Speaking to the Times, António Trindade, President and CEO of CESL Asia, recalled that the initiative only started in an industrial building some 15 years ago.

“Initially, the event mainly had the Bocce Tournament but it has been successful that we continued to expand and bring in more companies to participate in this event,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the event to demonstrate the social impact of companies on society, Trindade remarked, “We believe that the experience of these athletes and other participants in this event will create valuable changes in our society and in our companies.”

“Putting people with different abilities to play with team spirit is an excellent way to develop positive attitudes towards reality and demonstrate the advantages of challenging prejudices,” the executive added.

As part of the CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative, the annual event was launched to support MSO athletes development programs and promote values of equality and inclusion within the community.

Further, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) was crowned as Champion of Football Tournaments, Tai Fung Bank and MGM won the Bocce Golden Cup Competition and the Bocce Silver Plate Competition, respectively.