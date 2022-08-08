Chamber of Commerce suggests gov’t distribute MOP3,000 to non-residents

The Macau Chamber of Commerce proposed that the government provide a MOP3,000 subsidy for non-resident workers as part of the city’s second round of MOP10 billion pataca stimulus amid the pandemic.

After collecting and analyzing opinions from different sectors, the Macau Chamber of Commerce has put together 20 suggestions, according to the president of the Macau Chamber of Commerce, Frederico Ma.

One of the suggestions is to request that the government provide a subsidy of MOP3,000 to non-local workers to boost confidence in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho considered the suggestion surprising as the idea has sparked debate among local residents.

“I was very shocked when I heard the news, I couldn’t believe that the [chamber] put forward such an opinion,” said lawmaker.

Pereira Coutinho said that he had received many comments from the public opposing the idea of the government giving MOP3,000 to non-local workers.

“The content of the comments is about the many local residents who have been unemployed for three years, they also can’t benefit from the MOP10 billion assistance measures this time,” he said.

Pereira Coutinho believes the actual number of local unemployment is higher than the official figure published by the government (4.8%), and the actual number of unemployed and underemployed people will only get higher.

According to a survey published by the Statistics and Census Service, the unemployment rate of local residents from April to June 2022 was 4.8%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Other suggestions from the Macau Chamber of Commerce include the distribution of a cash subsidy to the entire population, a new support package for small and medium enterprises that have suffered serious losses, one-time financial assistance to enterprises that have suspended operations, the extension of the water and electricity subsidy program for another six months and the extension of the temporary assistance program to local residents who became unemployed during the pandemic.

The proposal has been submitted to the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong.

Staff Reporter