Chambers kick off festive season with gathering

A total of five Chambers of Commerce in Macau held their annual Inter-Chamber Christmas Party at Naam Garden at Grand Lapa Hotel, attracting some 200 guests.

The participating Chambers were those of the USA (Amcham) represented by President Robert McBain, Australia (Austcham) represented by Chairman Patrick Lui, Britain (Britcham) represented by Chairman Keith Buckley, Canada (Cancham) represented by President Howard Stribbell, and France (FMCC) represented by Chairman Ruger Verscuhuren.

“No doubt the Covid-19 and related travel restrictions boosted the attendance compared to previous years,” said the Britcham Chairman, Buckley.

A lucky draw was also held, with prizes donated by individuals and companies.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Family String Trio, who played a selection of classical music.

The non-profit organisations animate their network of members by organizing various types of events, an annual charity gala dinner, technical seminars, breakfast meetings, business luncheons and guided tours.

These chambers also provide a platform for member companies and individuals to create an exchange and develop business opportunities. LV