Chan Tak Seng first to step up in AL elections

Representatives from the District Development Promotion Association were the first to submit a list of 500 signatures endorsing the group’s candidacy for September’s Election for the Legislative Assembly (AL).

The group, led by the seasoned Chan Tak Seng, was the first to submit candidacy to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL), aiming for a seat at the AL from the 12 available seats from the direct elections.

After the presentation of the list to the CAEAL, Chan asserted that the association’s political platform will focus on several issues that affect the population and the development of Macau, such as urban planning, illegal inns and fake marriages, among others.

The group presented a list of candidates and supporters comprised of professionals from the legal sector and others, as well as civic leaders rooted in the community.

The association was started in 2018 as a think-tank aiming to present solutions to local matters, often urging the government to change or establish new policies to improve residents’ daily lives.

In the past few years, Chan has taken on a prominent role as one of the most active members of the Urban Planning Committee.

This will be Chan’s return to the electoral process, having been involved in the 2013 campaign of former lawmaker Chan Meng Kam.

Chan, as director of the Macau Institution of People’s Alliance, was in the spotlight at the time when he openly criticized the Commission Against Corruption for investigating and arresting two people who worked on the campaign for unlawful campaign activities.