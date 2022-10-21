Charity drives continue amid economic downturn

An international sight-saving charity has recently launched an initiative both to call for donations and raise concerns over optical health.

Orbis International, owner of the world’s only optometry and ophthalmology aircraft-hospital, has recently commenced this year’s World Sight Day – Action for Sight activities, which will include an online eye health survey, virtual and physical exhibitions, and fundraisers.

Both exhibitions have started, with the Macao Science Center the venue for the physical event. The virtual event is accessible through the organization’s website.

Meanwhile, the organization encourages donations for the initiative. As a token of appreciation, donors can collect one of the two limited design (randomly selected) Action for Sight 2022 pins with donations of MOP100 or more.

This year’s event, the organization highlighted, carries greater significance than previous editions as it marks the 40th anniversary of the maiden flight of the flying eye hospital.

Orbis stressed that 90% of the eye problems affecting 1.1 billion people worldwide are in fact preventable or curable.

Last weekend, British-born Oxfam concluded its Oxfam Tower Run at the Macau Tower, with iconic faces such as local off-road runner Vivi Cheung, master of ceremony Elvis Chao and squash athlete Armando Ao contesting the championships, while appealing for donations set to help Oxfam’s worldwide campaign.

American-founded insurance company AIA International’s Macau Office agreed to donate an extra HKD100 for each competitor who finished the 61-level full race.

The charity run initiative started in 2014.

The Fuhong Society of Macau has recently received MOP60,000 in proceeds from the Pui Ching Middle School Alumni Association. The funds were generated from an earlier sale of commemorative mooncakes decorated with the school’s emblem. The charity organization stressed that the sum will be allotted to assist its initiatives for the benefits of the physically disadvantaged.