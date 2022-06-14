Cheoc Van pool closes to public due to bad weather damage

The Cheoc Van Swimming Pool has been closed to the public since last Friday, the Sports Bureau (ID) announced.

In a statement, ID announced the closure, since “emergency inspection and repair work need to be carried out immediately” as the “pool drain is blocked and not functioning properly.”

The malfunction that led to the temporary closure of the sports and leisure facility was said to be caused by “recent inclement weather and the low-lying coastal location of Cheoc Van Swimming Pool.”

According to ID, the pool will be closed until further notice, as it is not clear at this point when it will be safe to use the facility again.

The pool has just recently reopened to the public (May 1) after the usual off-season period that started in November last year. During the off-season, the facility was subjected to a major revamp.

In previous years, Cheoc Van Swimming Pool has been affected on several occasions by extreme weather conditions, especially typhoons and high tides that caused significant damage to the pool.

The ID noted that all people who had previously purchased tickets online for the facility will have the money refunded to their online account via the same electronic payment method.