Cheong: cancellation of Tiananmen exhibition not for political reasons

Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong Weng Chon, said that the cancellation of the photo exhibition that showcases the history of the 1989 Democracy Movement and the June 4th incident was solely driven by the need to contain the pandemic outbreak, refuting the idea that it was politically motivated.

Last week, the Union for Democracy Development received a letter from Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), noting that the latter had revised the guidelines for approving venues, and decided to forbid them from setting up the exhibition in the planned public area.

According to the bureau, the “1989 Democratization Movement Photo Exhibition,” which is organized by lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong, was “not in line with relevant standards.”

The exhibition is normally held alongside an annual vigil in Senado Square on the evening of June 4. The event calls on the public to remember Beijing’s violent crackdown on pro-democracy activists in 1989.

Cheong told the press yesterday on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed judges that the decision to cancel the exhibition was not due to any political concern.

“The decision was not juridical, let alone political. The decision was precisely made because of the pandemic situation,” the official clarified.

The IAM’s new decision contradicts that which was made last month when the bureau authorized the use of public spaces. According to organizers, the IAM did not provide any justification for its change of position.

However, Cheong implied yesterday that it is normal for public services to change their decisions, adding that the decision of IAM is “reasonable and adequate” to control the spread of Covid-19.

The exhibition is held annually in Senado Square, which, according to Cheong is a place prone to congestion, which is what prompted IAM to reverse its decision.

“All public services, when they verify that there was a mistake, can change their previous decision,” he said.

IAM President José Tavares had previously justified the decision by noting that the move was to heed the call of health authorities, who have discouraged social gatherings.

The New Macau Association (ANM) is condemning the government for reversing its decision.

ANM said that the group is “shocked” by the action of the IAM and expresses strong disagreement with the decision.

“The IAM’s prohibition is obviously based on political reasons. It is using administrative means to suppress freedom of expression and to minimize the space for the civil society,” ANM added.

According to the statement, the association believes that the decision was an attempt to “hide ideals of the patriotic democratic movement and the historical crimes of the bloody suppression of the regime at that time.”

The association urged IAM and other government departments not to continue to suppress any related activities, in particular the June 4 vigil which has 30 years of history.

The organizers have appealed against the IAM’s decision and seek to continue with the exhibition.

Last year, an assembly in Senado Square was blocked from being held by the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The assembly sought to silently protest against the “violence used by the police forces in Hong Kong,”

However, the PSP refused to authorize the assembly because it was “not in accordance with the law.”

The justifications given by the PSP were later validated by the Court of Final Appeal.

IAM refuses Au Kam San’s appeal

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has declined an appeal filed by Au Kam San regarding the decision to revoke permission to display an exhibition dedicated to the events that occurred in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The bureau issued a reply to lawmaker Au, who is one of the organizers of the event, stating that the criteria for IAM venue use have been reviewed. Consequently, only activities related to “culture, leisure, the environment, health, etc.,” will be allowed in the future, as cited in the statement posted on Au’s Facebook account. “As the exhibition will likely attract crowds, the IAM revoked the previous permission on venue use, pursuant to Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Procedures,” IAM stated, adding that the reversal of decision is not against the principle of goodwill. The bureau said the reversal of decision has not violated the Code of Administrative Procedures, especially not the principles of legality and equality. It added that the organizer has the right to file a judicial appeal.