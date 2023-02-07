China Customs issues series of measures for Cooperation Zone development

The General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) recently announced a package to support the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

According to the Hengqin government, the customs’ initiatives are centred on supporting new industries that help Macau achieve “an adequate level of economic diversification, hastening the construction of a new place for locals to live and work, and creating a new, high-quality, open system that integrates with Macau.”

In terms of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, the customs will give priority to the health and quarantine approval of eligible special drugs that have been listed in Hong Kong and Macau.

To support the Cooperation Zone in the building of a convention and exhibition platform with influence across the globe, the customs will further facilitate the entry and exit of exhibitors and exhibits, as well as support Hengqin in jointly organizing cross-border conventions and exhibitions with Macau.

It will hasten infrastructure and information technology development so that residents of Macau, faculty members and students at the University of Macau, high-end talent, and exhibition staff can enter Hengqin more easily.

For the Macao New Neighbourhood project, it will optimize the customs clearance services for those who come to settle down in Hengqin.

In addition, it will accelerate the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) with Macao customs and the building of a one-stop passenger car and truck platform at Hengqin Port.

In the future, GACC will continue to optimize the customs supervision services to bolster the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Staff Reporter