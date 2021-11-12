China Daily | Party resolution reviews past and sets path for the future

How has the Communist Party of China succeeded in leading the nation’s revolution and development since its founding 100 years ago, and how can it succeed in realizing national rejuvenation in the future?

The resolution adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee offers answers to these questions.

The resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past 100 years has been highly anticipated as it is crucial for the Party to reach a consensus on these questions as the country embarks on the next stage of its journey to realize national rejuvenation.

As Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said in his speech at the ceremony to mark the centenary of the CPC on July 1, looking back over the past 100 years shows how the Party has been able to overcome all the trials and tribulations it has encountered and thus provides guidance on how it can continue to lead the country forward.

And it is particularly necessary for the Party to review its past and look to the future at this point in time, as the world is experiencing profound changes and challenges that are complicating the development environment for the country.

Issued on Thursday, on the conclusion of the four-day session, the document is the third of its kind — the previous two were adopted in 1945 and 1981 respectively.

Reviewing the Party’s 100-year history and determining its direction for the next few decades, the resolution serves to reinforce the unity among the Party members and strengthen the authority and leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

As the resolution indicates, the Party’s past success originated from, and its future success will continue to hinge on the extent to which the Party does the following:

Upholds the Party’s leadership, puts the people first, advances theoretical innovation, stays independent, follows the Chinese path, maintains a global vision, breaks new ground, stands up for the nation, promotes the united front, and remains committed to self-reform.

These are the valuable experiences accumulated through long-term practice and the spiritual wealth gained by the Party and the people. The nation must cherish them, uphold them and enrich them in the new era.

The Party’s experience and wisdom, some of which has been gained at great cost, must be heeded and faithfully carried forward to ensure that the Party can act with greater resolve and purpose and stay true to its founding mission.

The history of the Party is, to some extent, a process in which it constantly summarizes its experience, enhances its ability and improves its risk management capabilities. In doing so, it continues to lead the Chinese people in pursuit of a better future. Editorial, China Daily