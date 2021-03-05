China Daily | Two sessions will set course that will also help the world

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the start of the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and its efforts to realize the long-range objectives for development that are being set for the year 2035.

Convened at this historical point on the country’s charted course to national rejuvenation, the annual gatherings of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, and National People’s Congress, which start on Thursday and Friday respectively this year, are of profound significance to the country and the world.

The two sessions, as they are commonly known, set the stage for the members of the country’s top political advisory body and top legislature to deliberate on the proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

They will draw on their collective wisdom to suggest final adjustments to the landmark document that will serve to guide the country’s development over the coming years, ensuring their pertinence to meet people’s needs, foresight in answering the calls of the times and practical operability in the context of China’s national conditions over the foreseeable future and the fast-changing external situation.

Quality economic development, innovation, countryside vitalization and environmental protection are set to be the keywords for their deliberations, during which the interests of different stakeholders will be balanced and then reflected in the to-do lists that will be set out in the document.

The draft amendments to the NPC Organization Law and the NPC Rules of Procedure will also be deliberated on by the NPC during its meeting this year. These will become important institutional guarantees for the country’s highest organ of State power to exercise its duties according to law.

The two laws have not been revised since they were enacted more than 30 years ago, and the amendments are expected to include the experience that has been gained, and the successful practices and achievements that have been made since 2012 when Xi Jinping became general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, so that the NPC can better serve the country’s development.

Given the pandemic is still raging in many parts of the world and the growing pessimism surrounding the global economy and the climate crisis, and that China is the world’s second-largest economy, major supporter of multilateralism and economic globalization, and largest contributor to global growth, as well as largest producer of essential medical supplies, the two sessions are certain to catch worldwide attention.

Through the meetings, China will once again reassure the world that the pandemic can be brought under control and it is dedicated to not only improving its own people’s livelihoods, but also helping to improve those of people around the world. Editorial, China Daily