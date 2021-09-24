CHINA DAILY | Xi’s proposals point way for world to stand on right side of history

The world is once again at a historical crossroad. But if countries are convinced that the trends of the times are irresistible, they will be able to choose the path of peace and development.

That’s the message President Xi Jinping sought to drive home in the speech he made, via video link, at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

In the speech, President Xi put forward a series of new proposals and measures pertinent to addressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the deficits in global governance and climate change.

His speech pointed the way for the world to chart the course to stand on the right side of history. The stronger the headwind the international community faces in its efforts to build a community with a shared future, the more countries should consolidate their belief in the overall trend of history.

While many countries have been waiting to see whether there will be a thaw in the current chill in Sino-US relations, which has been instigated by Washington, the top leader of China has made it unequivocally clear that China on its part will continue to support world peace and development, and actively shoulder its responsibilities to respond to the challenges facing the world.

The pandemic has widened the development gap between the North and South and made the issues of food security and sustainable development acute, particularly for poorer countries.

Based on China’s experience and its fruitful interactions with the world, President Xi proposed that development should always be prioritized, and multilateral coordination is essential to ensure that it is more inclusive, innovation-driven and friendly to nature.

Stressing that development should also be people-centered, he said that special efforts should be made to address poverty, hunger and the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, and to promote green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity. Rather than a world at odds due to hegemony, unilateralism and zero-sum games, he called on all countries to adhere to the United Nations Charter and its principles, and let the UN be the center of international relations.

Every country needs to show confidence, courage and responsibility to make the correct historical choices. As it embarks on the next stage of its development journey, China will create new opportunities for the world. This is a historic choice China has made, and it is also China’s commitment and responsibility to the world.

The proposals President Xi has made once again demonstrate that China is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods. Editorial, China Daily