China determined to oppose external interference: official

China has always been and will always be an “indispensable and trustworthy force” for promoting world peace and development, Ran Bo, Director General of the Policy Research Department of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macau Special Administrative (SAR) Region, said at an event yesterday.

In the event themed “Understanding China’s diplomacy: An important power promoting world peace, stability and prosperity” hosted by Britcham Macao, Ran underscored China’s endeavors in fostering global concord and advancement.

Over the past four decades since China adopted the policy of reform and opening up, the country has lifted 850 million people out of poverty, contributing to over 70% of the global poverty reduction — which is the largest humanized project globally, he said.

Last year, 15 countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, Australia and New Zealand, inked the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free-trade pact, to accelerate the region’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many companies worldwide have also shown continual investment interest in China.

A survey by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China showed that 89% of European companies surveyed would like to continue to invest in China. A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China indicated that 94% of American companies see a bright future in China’s market. Also, the British Chamber of Commerce in China said that British businesses still believe China is one of the key trading partners of the U.K..

Despite these positive opinions, there have always been some contradictory views grounded in “fake” news that “slander” and “discredit” China. Such defamation usually comes from “a small number of countries”, he stressed.

Hong Kong has historically been a place where the US and a number of other countries intervened in China’s internal affairs. However, the passage of the Hong Kong national security law and the approved resolution to enhance its electoral system can safeguard national security and the steady implementation of “One country, two systems,” he added.

“I assure you that, in a matter of two or three years, Hong Kong’s situation will be restored,” Ran said.

The country has “unshakeable determination to oppose external interference in the internal affairs of Hong Kong and Macau,” and has full confidence in the future of both cities, he added.