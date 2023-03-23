China Everbright opens branch in Macau

China Everbright Bank yesterday opened its Macau branch with aims to “develop and serve Macau” and contribute to the development of the city’s modern finance.

The Chief Executive Ho lat Seng met with the chairman of the Board of Directors of China Everbright Ltd and China Everbright Bank, Wang Jiang and his delegation, in which both parties exchanged views on the group’s targeted contribution to the development of Macau’s financial sector.

Ho indicated that the the financial industry supports the overall economic development, therefore, “the stability of the financial market is very important for Macau.”

He hopes that the China Everbright Bank will contribute to the financial development of Macau, namely the creation of the stock market and securities.

Meanwhile, Wang Jiang said that the group will take the opening of the Macau Branch as an opportunity to continue to “take root in Macau, build Macau and serve Macau,” as well as seize the opportunity alongside the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Everbright Bank is one of 12 Chinese joint-stock commercial bank. It is a national joint-stock commercial bank approved by the State Council and approved by the People’s Bank of China. The SAR approved its bid to run banking services in the city in July 2022. Staff Reporter