China intercepts boat with activists suspected on board

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people, including a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, after its coast guard intercepted a speedboat believed to be heading to Taiwan, media reports said yesterday.

The reports, citing unnamed sources, said activist Andy Li was among those detained. Li had been arrested earlier this month with nine others on charges of collusion with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing and was out on bail.

A social media post by China’s coast guard said the arrests were made on Sunday when it intercepted the boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. It said that two people surnamed Li and Tang were among those detained. It was not immediately clear what charges they’re facing.

“We are aware of such reports. For the time being, we do not have any information from the mainland relevant authorities,” Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang told a news conference yesterday. AP