China resumes visa issuance to foreign local residents

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the SAR has recently granted an F-type visa to a foreign national living in Macau.

To highlight the act, the visa was personally presented to the visa applicant by Deputy Commissioner Wang Dong.

Following a nearly year-long suspension of visa issuance to foreign nationals, the People’s Republic of China has recently issued visas to foreign local residents residing in Macau.

Priority is given to applications for M and F visas, where applicants should submit an invitation letter from a trade partner in China, or from trade fairs for M visa or an invitation letter issued by a relevant entity or individual in China for an F visa.

The resumption of Chinese visas in Macau started on March 1, and was rolled out as the mainland authorities saw improving health conditions in both the mainland and Macau.

Despite living in Macau and many being holders of Macau ID cards, foreign nationals have not been able to enter mainland China since the outbreak of Covid-19.

As for Chinese nationals holding Macau ID cards, they are allowed to enter mainland China – even under the stricter conditions during the early phase of the outbreak – with a dedicated type of travel document, namely the “home-visiting card”.

Recently, six local delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) urged Beijing to open its borders Macau-based foreigners, highlighting that such move would boost trade and recovery.

The members of the CPPCC called on the central government to lift visiting restrictions on foreign nationals holding a Macau ID card and foreign non-resident workers in Macau.

According to reports, permission would only be granted if they have been staying in the city for over 28 days before their intended trip and also have a negative Covid-19 test certificate.

The proposal was raised by Chong Sio Kin, Tina Ho Teng Iat, Leonel Alberto Alves, Ung Pui Kun, Wan Nang Hon, and Eddie Wong Yue Kai, who are attending the ongoing annual session of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing. AL