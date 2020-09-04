China using big data to tackle ‘cross-border’ gambling

Mainland officials say they are using big data to identify Chinese residents planning to go overseas for gambling purposes and have prevented them from leaving the country.

The controls are being applied to people who are suspected of being involved in gambling or gambling-related businesses, said Ji Lixia, deputy director of Beijing Immigration Inspection, in a Wednesday press briefing, according to gaming news website GGRAsia.

Ji said that her department was working to tackle cross-border gambling activities and warned Chinese travelers not to gamble while abroad.

Last week, China established a blacklist system for cross-border gambling tourist destinations, saying that gambling activities were disrupting the country’s outbound travel market and endangering residents’ lives and properties.

Investment analysts say that Macau is likely not considered a “cross-border” gaming jurisdiction.

In the past year, China has also condemned offshore hubs of online casino operators that target mainland Chinese patrons. Reports about these operations in places such as Cambodia and the Philippines suggest it is already big business. DB