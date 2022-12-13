China’s maritime courts enjoy growing int’l recognition: Report

Chinese maritime courts have earned growing international credibility and influence, according to a report released by China’s Supreme People’s Court yesterday, as cited in a Xinhua report. In an increasing number of cases in which neither the parties nor the accident in question has any link to China, the decision of the parties to file lawsuits in a Chinese maritime court indicates their acknowledgment and trust in the quality of the country’s maritime trials, the report said. From 2018 to 2021, maritime courts at three levels nationwide accepted 10,397 cases involving foreign elements and 2,693 cases involving Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan elements, according to the report.

New approved residential mortgage loans drop 49%

The new approvals of Macau’s residential mortgage loans (RMLs) decreased in October this year while those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) increased in the month, the monetary watchdog said yesterday. According to the statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the new RMLs approved by Macau banks in October dropped 48.8% month-on-month to 985.1 million patacas. The new RMLs to residents, representing 99.4% of the total, fell 48.8% to 979.1 million patacas. The non-resident component also decreased 48.3% to 6.0 million patacas.

Macau hosts carbon-neutral forum, exhibition on environmental protection

The 2022 Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum and Exhibition, the first carbon-neutral expo held in the the SAR has concluded. Hosted by the local government, the three-day event focused on green development and China’s “dual carbon” goal to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, attracting around 420 exhibitors online and offline. Nearly 20 forums and meetings took place. Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for economy and finance of the government, said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition fully played Macau’s role as a platform linking China and other countries, contributing to the transfer of environmental protection technologies and sustainable development of various places.