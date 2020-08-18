China’s National Health Commission pledges to help local economy recover

The director of China’s National Health Commission director, Ma Xiaowei, has expressed his support for a gradual increase in circulation between the mainland and Macau to accelerate economic recovery and social normality, the government information bureau has informed in a statement.

Ma made the comments in Beijing after a meeting with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng on the last day of the CE’s tour.

Ma added that preventing and controlling the pandemic needs to be done at the same time as developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The Chinese government official also noted that the development of the GBA will offer more opportunities to enhance cooperation in hospital management and the training of qualified staff.

During the meeting, Ma also praised the efforts of the local government and the measures enforced to control outbreaks. He said they were “decisive, adequate and correct,” and so they were supported by the public.

Ho mentioned the mutual recognition of health codes on both sides of the border, as well as the consolidated measures that contribute to the reestablishment of normality at the borders. Such measures will consequently reactivate economic activities. Ho expressed hope that these procedures could be extended to other Chinese provinces and cities soon.

Pledging to continue the efforts to keep society safe by screening people and products, the CE also thanked the national authority for the help and expertise they provided to Macau to fight the pandemic.

Ho said Macau is a small region in which medical staff numbers are low, highlighting the importance of the central government’s help.

Renato Marques