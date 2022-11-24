Chinese and Italian artists merge in Sands Gallery’s new exhibition

The Sands Gallery opened an exhibition featuring over 30 artworks from artists in China and Italy, aiming to promote exchange and cooperation among local and international talents.

Titled “Ink Wash • Abstraction,” the latest exhibition at the Grand Suites at Four Seasons

integrates Chinese contemporary ink painting and Italian abstract photography.

According to Sands China, the exhibition is the first joint exhibition in Asia by China’s Feng Zhongyun and Italy’s Elisa Sighicelli, two artists with different styles “creating an unexpected ‘East meets West’ encounter between ink paintings and subtle photographic images that form a perfect harmony.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said, “As Macau embraces different cultures from all over the world, Sands Gallery’s ultimate objective has always been to provide a platform where people can exchange artistic ideas and show their appreciation of the arts in a bid to enrich the art atmosphere in Macau.”

The exhibition was co-organized with Lotus Art and Rossi & Rossi Gallery. It is curated by

Zhang Zikang, director of the CAFA Art Museum, and a professor and doctoral supervisor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA).

Born in the same era, Feng and Sighicelli have respectively achieved international recognition for their artworks in the Eastern and Western art worlds, and through this exhibition, “they are offering a precious visual feast of cultural collision and artistic fusion.”

As an ink artist, Feng is well-known for his unrestrained painting style, remolding his art with vigorous brush strokes and rich colors, while Sighicelli is adept at capturing the subtle beauty of sculptures, architecture and still-life objects with experimental photography techniques on unexpected and novel media such as marble, plaster and satin.

The exhibition will run at Sands Gallery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until January 8, 2023. LV