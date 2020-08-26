Chinese big tech companies present at upcoming Macau job fair

Four of China’s largest technology enterprises will be at an upcoming employment expo held by the Labor Affairs Bureau, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association and the General Association of Chinese Students of Macao.

These include China’s own online storage platform Alibaba Cloud, online retail portal Taobao, video app and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance and Chinese Internet platform Tencent.

According to a statement from the organizing committee, there will be other companies from mainland China at the job fair as well.

The fair will be held this weekend at the Macau University of Science and Technology. It was postponed due to Covid-19 and registration will be required to avoid crowds at the fair.

In addition, as some graduating students or jobseekers are stranded outside of Macau due to travel restrictions, the fair will be broadcast live on social media. A full list of available vacancies will also be made public on the job fair’s website.

Participation by mainland Chinese enterprises will provide jobseekers with deeper knowledge of job opportunities and work environments on the mainland, the organizers say. It will also widen their horizons and help them seize opportunities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Last year, many GBA enterprises participated in the job fair. The organizing body explained that this year they would not be physically participating due to strict border restrictions. However, three booths will be reserved for the promotion of job opportunities in the GBA. The advantages of the area will also be highlighted.

The organizers disclosed that they have kept track of jobseekers hired by mainland Chinese enterprises at last year’s job fair. More than half of them work in the GBA, with Guangzhou hosting most of them, and Zhuhai and Shenzhen following.

Most of them work in marketing, quality control and research positions.

Apart from mainland enterprises, the job fair will also collaborate with the six gambling concessionaires, government departments and bureaus, financial institutions, real estate agencies, caterers, as well as retailers.

In total, the job fair will present over 3,000 vacancies offered by more than 60 companies, organizations and entities. The vacancies cover several areas, including finance, information technology, leisure and entertainment, facility management, engineering, sales and marketing, as well as hospitality and catering.

Previously announced data showed that this year, the city expects to add a total of 7,000 graduates to the labor force. The organizers disclosed that the average salary this year amounts to MOP14,600 per month.

As it has previously done, the job fair will provide series of seminars, workshops on CV writing and job interviews, as well as career planning consultation and a photography service for profile pictures.

The seminar series will be kicked off by Alibaba Cloud. Business development management from the company will familiarize local jobseekers with cloud computing and technology, and the company’s structure and business model.

SALARY SAID TO BE

GREATEST CONCERN

Each year, the organizers conduct surveys at the job fair for further analysis. They managed to interview 1,054 jobseekers at last year’s fair, 70% of which were aged below 25. The organizers see this as a representation of the job fair’s attractiveness to young or graduating jobseekers.

Of the respondents, 29% prioritized salary in their list of criteria for an acceptable or considered job. Some 18% were concerned about whether their education or professional backgrounds would match with the jobs that were offered to them. Career path was third amongst all concerns, at just one percentage point lower.

As for salary, 35% of respondents hoped for a monthly salary between MOP12,000 and MOP16,000, while 16% hoped for a salary between MOP16,000 and MOP20,000.