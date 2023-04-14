Chinese community awaits Ho Iat Seng’s Portugal trip

The Chinese community in Portugal is awaiting Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s visit, according to Chinese League president Y Ping Chow.

“It is the first visit after Covid, which is a visit much awaited by the Chinese community,” Y Ping Chow told Lusa in Porto.

Ho will be in Portugal from April 18 to 22 for his first official visit to Europe since taking office in late December 2020.

Y Ping Chow, who also heads the Chamber of Commerce of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Portugal – China (CCPC – PME), shared his desire to restore trade, tourism and business relations, which have been affected by the pandemic.

Developing projects on Hengqin Island and the Greater Bay Area is the main goal of the CCPC – PME leader. He added there are “lots of possibilities and capacities to invest in Portugal,” and is welcoming of the Macau government’s interest in Portuguese habits and culture.

“Portugal should be more interested in participating in development with Macau” said the association president, saying that although there has been much effort in this area, there is much more to do.

The CE will lead a delegation comprising several members of the government, including the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, and representatives across various economic interests and business sectors. Staff Reporter