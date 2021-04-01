Chinese flag part of mandatory curriculum after law review

If the proposed amendments to the local laws governing the use and protection of the national flag and emblem go through the parliament, contents on the Chinese flag will be added to the curriculum in foundational education levels.

Currently, teaching the national anthem is part of the local curriculum.

In addition, if the law amendments are passed, the media organizations, especially TV stations which have been assisting on the promotion and familiarization of the national anthem, shall be required to include contents on the national flag and emblem.

The information was announced at an Executive Council (ExCo) press conference yesterday.

The ExCo has concluded the discussion of several draft laws and regulations, with the law amendment related to the flag and emblem being a focus.

In the proposal, there are five main amendments or additions to the existing law, the Law 5/1999 – The Use and Protection of the National Flag, Emblem and Anthem, besides the inclusion of national flag and emblem in the curriculum.

It encourages local residents to use the flag on appropriate occasions. It also proposes the institutionalization of wearing the emblem in solemn occasions.

The size of the national flag and emblem has also been proposed. For example, the flag and the emblem must be resized following common ratios. When used, the size of the flag, post and the emblem must be in proportion.

The flag and the emblem will not be a registered trademark. Inversion and mis-disposal of the flag will also be forbidden.

Details will also be institutionalized when the flag is used to show condolences or at funerals.

The 13th Session of the National People’s Congress’s Standing Committee has made certain amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law on national level. Hence, the local law should be reviewed to follow suit.

The amendments will only take effect if the Legislative Assembly passes them.