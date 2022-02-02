Chinese nation moving with Macau towards the ‘great rejuvenation’: Fu Ziying

China is moving forward into a new chapter of “great power and worldwide significance” and Macau is moving with it, assuming the responsibilities and reaping the rewards of such a change, the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region, Fu Ziying, expressed yesterday in a speech during the office’s Spring Lunch.

“The Chinese nation, bursting with vigor, is moving towards the great rejuvenation and no one can stop it; this is a motive for immense pride,” Fu said, adding that major steps have been taken by Macau towards this goal.

“The construction of the Intensive Cooperation Zone between Guangdong and Macau in Hengqin has gotten off to a good start, and the development of proper diversification of the economy has taken new steps. The seventh Macau Legislative Assembly Election was successfully held. ‘Patriot-ruled Macau’ has entered a new phase,” Fu listed, adding that activities held for national security education and the establishment of the roles of National Security advisors have also shown the progress made by Macau in defending the security of the country.

For the director, it is clear that people in Macau are developing their patriotic passion and love for Macau, and that this will contribute to the maintenance of Macau’s stable development, showing, at the same time, the institutional advantages of “one country, two systems” and its strong vitality.

Pointing the way, Fu implored Macau people to trust the words of President Xi Jinping and to continue the work that has been done so far with the same motivation.

“To write a new chapter, it is necessary to firmly defend the general jurisdiction of the Central government. The implementation of the Central government’s general jurisdiction is an important conclusion drawn from the historical experience since the return of Hong Kong and Macau to the Motherland. I hope that everyone can resolutely defend the general jurisdiction of the Central government, uphold the constitutional order defined in the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, safeguard sovereignty, security, and national development interests, implement the principle of ‘Macau governed by the patriots’, to ensure that the ‘one country, two systems’ principle is implemented in the right direction and in a correct, stable and sustainable way,” he said, adding that is also necessary to consolidate the foundations of Macau’s development through a proper economic diversification for the long-term stability of Macau.

For that, Macau must make use of the advantages created by the Central government initiatives, namely the Belt and Road policy, the Greater Bay Area and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.