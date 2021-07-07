Chinese officials highlight importance of national security law in Hong Kong

Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said that it is “necessary, timely and effective” to formulate and implement the national security law in Hong Kong to deal with the grim situation then in Hong Kong.

The law fully implements the principle and spirit of “One country, two systems,” safeguards national sovereign security and development interests, and maintains Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

He said, to fully and accurately implement the law, it is necessary to grasp the relationship between the law and local laws in Hong Kong, and enable its interaction with other relevant laws of Hong Kong. Both should be implemented as one.

Deng was speaking during a legal forum on national security law held on Monday, when a number of legal experts reviewed the process of the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and exchanged their views upon it.

The forum, entitled “National Security Law Legal Forum — Security Brings Prosperity,” was organized by the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong government online and offline. It aimed at enhancing people’s understanding of the national security law in the city.

Meanwhile, Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong, said that the effective implementation of the law has improved Hong Kong’s system for safeguarding national security and stabilized the society. He urged the public to firmly support Hong Kong to enforce the law strictly, defend national security resolutely, and safeguard social stability and interests as anti-China forces have not given up. MDT/Xinhua