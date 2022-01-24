Chinese paddlers dominate at WTT Champions Macao 2021

China’s Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu took the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively yesterday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2021 China Stars.

Wang Chuqin defeated Lin Gaoyuan 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, while Wang Manyu bested Liu Shiwen 11-6, 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.

In the women’s semifinals held on the same day, Liu defeated Sun Yingsha, while Wang Manyu beat Chen Meng. In the men’s semifinals, Xu Xin lost to Wang Chuqin and Xu Yingbin was defeated by Lin Gaoyuan.

China dispatched a star-studded roster for the five-day tournament, including seven Tokyo 2020 athletes. Xu and Liu were crowned in the mixed doubles final on Saturday.

Xu and Liu beat fellow Chinese Fan Zhendong/Kuai Man 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

Also on Saturday, Wang Chuqin upset Ma Long 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8 in the men’s singles quarterfinals, joining teammates Xu Xin, Xu Yingbin, and Lin Gaoyuan in the last four.

The five-day tournament featured 16 players, divided into male and female divisions, as well as a mixed doubles competition.

Galaxy Entertainment Group is the title sponsor, having contributed MOP16 million to the event.

Organizers previously announced that, due to Covid-19-related restrictions, the number of spectators able to watch live at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion will be limited to just 1,500. MDT/Xinhua