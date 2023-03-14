Chinese premier expresses confidence in HK, Macau’s bright future

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said yesterday that Hong Kong and Macau will enjoy an “even brighter future” with the full support from the central government.

“I’m confident that Hong Kong and Macau will strengthen their position and role, with the strong backing of the motherland and the institutional safeguards of the ‘One country, two systems’ policy,” Li said at a press conference.

The central government has always attached high importance to helping the two special administrative regions leverage their unique strength, Li said.

Since their return to the motherland, with the support of the motherland, Hong Kong’s status as a global financial, shipping and trading center has been strengthened, and Macau has also built itself into a world-renowned tourism and leisure center, he added.

The central government will give full support to Hong Kong and Macau in integrating into the country’s overall development, growing their economy, improving people’s livelihood, and further building their global competitiveness, Li said.

Two Systems, reunification

The Chinese President also stressed solid efforts in advancing the practice of “One country, two systems” and the cause of national reunification.

He affirmed the need to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of “One country, two systems,” under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macau administer Macau.

Xi underscored the importance of remaining committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macau, and supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macau SAR in growing their economies, improving their people’s lives, and better integrating themselves into the country’s overall development.

He stressed adhering to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, actively promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, resolutely opposing external interference and “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, and firmly advancing the process of national reunification. Xinhua