Chinese visa application center to reopen

The Chinese visa application center located on the first floor of Nam Kwong Building in Macau will reopen to the public on December 16, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau has announced.

From December 16, holders of foreign passports are requested to submit their visa applications to this center, as the Consular Department of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macau will no longer directly accept visa applications from ordinary passport holders.

For more information and appointment booking, interested parties can visit the website (www.visaforchina.org) to fill an online application form and make an appointment at a time convenient to them.

According to the Commissioners’ Office statement, the reopening of the Center at the No.223-225 of the Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues aims to offer “greater convenience and comfortable services for visa applicants in Macau.”

The center will operate from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with applications for express service to be submitted before 11:30 a.m.

Applications submitted to the center will be forwarded to the consular officer of the Commissioner’s Office who will decide whether to issue a visa and its validity, duration of stay, and the number of entries based on the applicant’s circumstances.

The consular officer may request the applicant to provide other supporting documents or supplementary materials according to the specific situation, or an interview.

According to statistics provided last week by the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, over 5,500 non-resident workers who were stranded in Macau after losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been reemployed through the “China Visa” program.