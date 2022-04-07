Ching Ming tourist arrivals only at 48,500

The Macau SAR recorded only 48,536 tourist arrivals during the three days of the Ching Ming holiday, the traditional Tomb-Sweeping Festival.

Provisional data from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) shows a 50% fall compared to the nearly 99,600 arrivals reported last year.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that an estimated 75 million domestic trips were made during the Ching Ming holiday, down by 26.2% from last year.

Prior to the holiday, China’s transport ministry anticipated a 20% drop in road traffic and a 55% fall in flights amid the flare-up of Covid-19 cases in the country.

On April 2, China recorded a total of 13,287 new daily cases, the highest level since February 2020.

Therefore, the Ministry of Transport forecasted that the number of planned flights would plummet to 55% of last year’s figure, while air travelers will fall to only 20% of the 2021 level.

Authorities across China have been implementing anti-pandemic measures at entertainment sites during the Ching Ming holiday, according to reports.

This includes limiting the number of tourists and requesting negative nucleic testing results from inter-provincial travellers.