Cinematheque Passion to reopen in August after renovation

After renovation works scheduled for July, the Cinematheque Passion is expected reopen to the public this August, possibly under a new operator.

Macau Association of Audiovisual CUT, which has operated the arthouse since its opening in March 2017, will see its management contract expire this June, association president Albert Chu informed the Times last weekend. According to Chu, the Association has already bid for the next tender and is waiting for the result.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U issued a six-month temporary contract to the association within days of taking office last December. Reportedly, the contract to operate the arthouse had been due to expire sooner than the tender could feasibly be arranged.

Chu also said that the reopening of the cinema since the Covid-19 outbreak was brought under control was “good for us but it’s also good for audiences in Macau. Since we reopened, a lot of people have come here to watch movies because the other [mainstream] cinemas are still closed.”

The current preventive measures in force at the arthouse include spacing cinema-goers at least one seat apart, requiring the use of health declarations, face mask wearing, and the reading of body temperatures. DB