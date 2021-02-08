City adds Gaodong Town to the list of zones requiring quarantine

The Macau government has added Gaodong Town, in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, to the list of places in mainland China that will require individuals to quarantine upon arrival. Currently, the quarantine measure also applies to several subdistricts in two districts of Shanghai, including Huangpu and Baoshan. Four cities in Heilongjiang, three cities in Hebei, various districts in Beijing and three cities in Jilin are also included on the quarantine list.

Debit, credit cards record slight growth

The number of pataca and renminbi cards in the fourth quarter of 2020 advanced year-on-year by 4.8% (to 1,044,312) and 7.6% (to 358,178) respectively, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao. The number of Hong Kong dollar cards dropped year-on-year by 6.6% (to 91,342). The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macau reached 1,789,030, a growth of 2.3% over the previous quarter and an increase of 10.1% from a year ago. Credit card credit limits granted by banks also reached MOP43.6 billion, up 2.6% from end-September 2020 and 9.9% from end-December 2019.