City bags 17 Michelin-star restaurants

The highly-anticipated revelation of the Michelin Guide’s 15th edition for the SARs culminated yesterday, announcing 17 Michelin-star awarded restaurants.

The ceremony at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau is its first in-person ceremony in three years, due to the pandemic.

Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand, and Selected food establishments, the 2023 selection of the Michelin Guide features a total of 206 eateries in Hong Kong and 44 in Macau. Four restaurants, including one new venue, are also awarded the Michelin Green Star.

“Accompanied with the lift of travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace. In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong, with lots of new projects in town, catering to diners of different nationalities and taste buds,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

“Macau, on the other hand, flaunts the uniqueness of regional cuisine delicately presented in skillful hands with outstanding ingredients,” the executive added.

The Huaiyang Garden at The Londoner is the only restaurant newly awarded One Michelin Star in Macau this year. Helmed by culinary master chef Zhou, the kitchen team excels in “sophisticated Huaiyang fare, incorporating fresh river fish shipped from the region twice a week, such as stir-fried shrimp with roe and tomalley, or Liangxi-style crispy eel.”

MGM’s Five Foot Road is promoted from a Michelin Selected to a One Michelin Star restaurant. With more than 30 years experience, the chef from Sichuan excels in presenting traditional Sichuan flavors and aromas with a variety of seafood.

With these new additions and promotions, a total of 67 restaurants are recommended by the guide with One Michelin Star. 58 restaurants are in Hong Kong and nine in Macau.

This year, the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau adds three Special Awards to highlight talented professionals from the restaurant industry, shining a light on the diversity of jobs and know-how, which together, contribute to create exceptional gastronomic experiences.

The award includes the Michelin Guide Service Award, which aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically add to the customer experience. The award was given to Kit Li from two Michelin Star restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau.

“Kit Li, who has been working in Sichuan Moon since its opening, is smart and passionate. Equipped with excellent product knowledge and a thorough understanding in the culinary concept that André Chiang holds, she anticipates the needs of guests and interacts with them at the right time with good serving pace,” the guide noted.

The other two awards include the Sommelier Award and Young Chef award which was given to professionals from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, in the Selected Category, Grand Lisboa Palace’s Palace Garden and Wynn’s SW Steakhouse have been added.

Michelin Star Restaurants 2023

★★★ Jade Dragon,

Robuchon au Dôme, The Eight

★★Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Feng Wei Ju, Mizumi (Macau), Sichuan Moon, Wing Lei

★Five Foot Road, Lai Heen,

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana, Pearl Dragon, The Huaiyang Garden, The Kitchen, Wing Lei Palace, Ying, Zi Yat Heen