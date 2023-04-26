City carnival for int’l museum day

To celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, the city’s 20 museums will organize a range of activities, including carnivals and workshops. The events will be held May 14, when the museums will host game booths such as “Multiple Perspectives on Museums,” an experience activity titled “Understanding the Exhibits of the Macao Museum,” workshops such as “Colors in Concert: Printmaking Registration Workshop,” and ceramic printing and woodblock printing workshops. In May, museums will also hold exhibitions, workshops, guided tours and other celebratory activities, and will be open to the public for free at designated times.

