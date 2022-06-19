City enters another ‘immediate prevention status’

As of 1 a.m., the Macau SAR entered the “immediate prevention status” — just several minutes after the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced that a nucleic acid test result received “within the Macau community was initially positive for Covid-19.”

Photos circulating on the internet show that health authorities are observing the surroundings of a residential building along R. de Manuel de Arriaga and a restaurant located in Nam Van.

“Various control measures have been taken immediately,” the center said in a statement.

After nearly two hours, the two different districts in the city were cordoned off, listing the areas as red and yellow zones.

Those living in the zone will have to undertake Covid-19 tests on the first, second, third, fifth and seventh day.

According to the instructions of the Chief Executive, along with the assessment of the centre, Macau is “facing a high risk of community spread and outbreak.”

The government is urging residents to pay attention to the latest official announcements, and calls on the the public to “stay at home as much as possible, refrain from gatherings, cancel group activities, take personal protective measures, and cooperate with the various epidemic prevention measures formulated by the authorities.”

The Sports Bureau has announced that all sports facilities under its jurisdiction will be temporarily closed from today, June 19.

The last time the government cordoned off districts was back in August 2021, where residents in the red zone have each been tested six times over the two weeks.

This is a developing story.