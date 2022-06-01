City expects 15 MICE events this summer

Macau is expecting to see some 15 MICE events with a combined 100,000 estimated participants this coming June and July.

In an announcement, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) said that it would organise and follow up various MICE events, including the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), 2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (GMBPF) as well as a specific “murder mystery game” MICE event.

Also known as jubensha, the game has gone viral among China’s youth. The game is essentially a role-playing murder mystery game, which only requires a few people, a room, table and chairs, and a script to play.

Reports note that there are over 9.4 million people playing this mystery-game.

The game is popular in the mainland and will be first held in Macau this summer.

Other approaching MICE events encompass a wide range of areas including information technology, big health industry, tourism, culture, arts, business and trade, the IPIM stated.

Recent data shows that that the income of MICE exhibition surged by 64.1% year-on-year to MOP10.19 million in the first quarter of this year. Of this, 86.5% was generated from the rental of exhibition booths, and 13.0% represented financial support from government/organisations.

The number of exhibitors soared by 64.8% year-on-year to 692 in the first quarter, 96.1% of whom were locals. LV