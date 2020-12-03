City Fringe Festival to go ahead posing ‘everyone as artist’

The 20th Macao City Fringe Festival will be held in January next year as usual, with a program of 18 events and 17 extended activities, highlighting community arts and residents as artists.

As the festival’s organizer, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is attempting to lead audiences to wander through the streets and alleys of Macau, to inspire their artistic talent and unleash their creativity, as well as allow them to enjoy the fun of artistic creation and appreciation.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the press conference, IC President Mok Ian Ian noted that the current immigration restrictions have impacted the preparations for next year’s festival, specifically foreign performances.

Nonetheless, Mok said that foreign performers or curators have still input in the preparation process, still offering ideas, polishing performances and providing inspiration.

Next year’s program will have a lineup that is mainly, if not fully, local. The IC President stressed that it has been a tradition.

This coming festival will involve the general public more than ever before, as most people are unable to break into the confined art circles in the city. It will feature a new participatory exhibition, “Art Exhibition for All,” at the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and next to the Flower City Park.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to display their creative work. Those interested are welcome to submit artwork during the exhibition period. An improvisation zone is also available on-site for the public to express their creativity.

The 2021 Fringe will also take on new age ideas. “Focus to – Release” by Kathine Cheong and Sueie Che attempts to associate brainwaves with images and encourages participants to be aware of their moments of focus, and to relax by meditating.

Events will even take place at local wet markets, with events such as “Work Inspired Workouts – Macau Market Version.” The creators think that marketplace is where transactions are made and where people interact with others.

Concerned that such physical spaces and interactions will no longer exist, the creators will transform such movements and experiences into a workout and perform the workout at a local marketplace.

Connected to the show, the creators will also involve interested members of the public in two workshops in which they will be able to either observe, curate and perform the aerobic moves, or learn the moves as created by the artists.

Those who understand Cantonese and have vivid memories of Stephen Chow’s witty comedies may be interested in watching a namesake performance in which two influencers and two artists will revive scenes from the star’s movies into a meaningful string of occurrences.

The 20th Macao City Fringe Festival will be held between January 20 and 31, 2021. Audiences will need to comply with Covid-19 control measures.