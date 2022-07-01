City has 572 positives, 35 more need confirmation

The city recorded 88 new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 572. Of the new cases, 48 were detected from community and 40 from quarantine facilities.

The age range of the positive cases further extended upward. Now, the oldest positive case in Macau is 100 years old. Most of the cases are asymptomatic, with only 180 showing symptoms.

Of the 572 cases, 109 have not received any Covid-19 vaccine, 23 had only one dose, 216 only two doses and 224 had had three doses.

From midnight to 3 p.m. yesterday, a total of 35 preliminary positive results have been reported to the SSM. During the same period, about 429,000 people uploaded their RAT results to the self-declaration platform, 26 of whom reported positive results. Seven of these were already under quarantine and 19 were within the community. These people will be re-tested at the Macao Dome for confirmation.

The SSM has added a new cluster to the current phase of infections. Cluster 11 relates to Hotel Fortuna and Kam Sau Garden Building. Connections to Cluster 1 have been found in respect of this new cluster.

As for the past citywide NAT, all specimens have been processed and results are out. A total of 50 test tubes contained positive specimens. They will be re-tested individually for confirmation. A test tube of specimens, containing six samples, needed to be re-tested due to technical complications, Leong added.

This round of citywide NAT has seen mainland test provider Kuok Kim failing to test 132 specimens due to technical failure.

Leong also confirmed that the SSM was testing a system using the health code where results of the citywide NAT will be published. She said it would only be used for purposes of proof, as some employers had required their employees to present such proof in order to report to work. AL