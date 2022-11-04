City has nearly MOP563 billion in fiscal reserves as of Q3

As of end September 2022, Macau has recorded about MOP185 billion and MOP379 billion in basic and excess reserves, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong told the parliament.

Yesterday, the senior official presented an update to the parliament on the budget for the fiscal year 2021. He also took the opportunity to disclose the amount of the city’s reserves.

Lei disclosed that last year, the city produced actual general composite income of MOP94.81 billion – MOP6.86 billion short from the previous year. The amount declared in the legislated budget was nearly MOP96.04 billion.

Of actual income, nearly MOP4.86 more regular income and about MOP11.7 billon less capital income was generated compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the government had actual general composite expenditure of nearly MOP89.2 billion last year, MOP6.974 billion less than the previous year. Regular expenditure approached MOP73.92 billion and capital expenditure was MOP15.24 billion, MOP4.67 billion and MOP2.37 billion short from the previous year.

Specific entities recorded total income of MOP17.15 billion and total expenditure approaching MOP12.3 billion. The two figures equate to an execution rate of 119.9% and 84.6% respectively.

Eight entities contributed to these income and expenditure amounts, namely the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Macao Postal Savings, the Pension Fund, the Social Security Fund, the Monetary Authority of Macao, the Motor and Marine Guarantee Fund, the Deposit Protection Fund and the Macao Foundation.

The senior official explained that the expenditures were mainly incurred on transfers, subsidies and grants, which amounted to nearly MOP6.9 billion, as well as on retirement and pension payments, which amounted to MOP2.63 billion.

Other expenditures were related to human resources, operations and finance, with the former two areas costing MOP2.22 billion and the latter MOP347 million.

The entities generated MOP8.74 billion and MOP4.29 billion from fiscal income and transfers respectively.