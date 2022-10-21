City may face another cyclone this weekend

A developing meteorological depression system will likely enter the South China Sea from the east of the Philippines this weekend, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau’s (SMG) forecast.

The bureau highlighted that a low-pressure area near the eastern coast of the Philippines is developing and may transform into a tropical cyclone. It may make a landfall before reentering the marine area over this coming weekend.

Showers will become more frequent early next week as the system moves, while winds will intensify. The public is advised to remain alert to the latest developments.

Recapping on the passage of cyclone Nesat, which peaked at an intensity category of typhoon, the SMG observed that the system fits the features characteristic of autumn cyclones. These features include strong winds through synergizing with the northeastern monsoon, a highly unpredictable trajectory, plunging temperatures, and the typhoon signals being replaced with the Strong Monsoon Signal near the end of the impact.

Nesat triggered the hoisting of Signal No 3 for strong winds for 30 hours and 30 minutes, before being replaced by the Strong Monsoon Signal at 11 pm, October 18. AL