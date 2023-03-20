City records 38-year-low birth rate in 2022

In the last year’s final quarter, the city recorded its lowest birth rate in 38 years at 6.4%, the government’s Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has announced.

During the quarter, 4,344 infants were born, a drop of 682 babies year-over-year.

The average age of first-time mothers increased slightly by 0.9 years to 31 years.

For some time now, the government has been offering fewer incentives for parents of newborns. As recently as 2019, then Chief Executive election candidate Ho Iat Seng called on the people of Macau to have more babies without relying on government incentives.

The head of the government said most couples had to “work hard in their careers so some of them would rather have a pet than raise a child,” adding the main economic pillars – the hotel and casino industries – had contributed to the situation.

The CE also blamed the divorce rate for discouraging fertility.

However, he did not believe further government incentives, such as tax waivers or additional social welfare, would mitigate the challenges.

In April 2022, when Ho attended a parliamentary question and answer session, similar questions were raised.

At the time, he said the government could not help improve the situation. He also restated his opinion that the decision to have children is a personal matter and would not change much “with an apartment sponsored by the government.”

Last year, China’s population also shrank for the first time in decades as its birthrate plunged, adding to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S.

Many wealthy countries are struggling with how to respond to aging populations, which can be a drag on economic growth as shrinking numbers of workers try to support growing numbers of elderly people.

Macau’s population decreased to 672,800 in 2022, The city also saw its highest mortality rate since 1991 as it recorded 3,004 deaths in 2022.

Meanwhile, last year’s final quarter also saw 550 fewer marriages year-on-year, with 2,727 registrations. Both men and women tended to marry for the first time at older ages on average; men at 30.9 years, women at 29.2 years. This equates to increases of 0.5 and 0.6 years respectively.

DSEC also recorded a drop of 209 divorce registrations, to 1,106 cases.