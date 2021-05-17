City records 50th Covid-19 case

Macau recorded its 50th Covid-19 case after a local resident who returned from Nepal tested positive for the virus, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced in a statement last night. The 50th patient is a 31-year-old male. He departed from Kathmandu, Nepal on April 24. His nucleic acid test was negative before entering the SAR.

On April 25, he again underwent a nucleic acid test and antibody test. The nucleic acid test was negative and the IgM antibody was positive.

With these results, the patient was referred for medical observation at the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane as it was considered that this individual had been formerly infected with Covid-19 and, therefore, has a risk of relapse.

The patient’s nucleic acid test results on April 28, May 2 and May 9 were all negative.

The result of the nucleic acid test carried out yesterday was “weakly positive” and was considered to be a case of asymptomatic relapse.

In April, authorities had confirmed the city’s 49th case after a 23-year-old male local resident studying in Portugal, returned to Macau.

He was among the 15 Macau residents who returned from Europe and the United States via Taipei. LV