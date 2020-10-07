City sees 21,500 visitors on 5th day of Golden Week

The number of tourists from mainland China is showing a slight improvement as Macau recorded a total of 21,500 visitors for the fifth day of the National Day Holiday.

Preliminary data from the Macao Government Tourism Office shows that the figure has recorded an 86.7% drop year-on-year, as Macau received 128,227 mainland visitor arrivals the same day last year.

However, there has already been a 15% increase compared to the number of visitors registered on Sunday, which was 18,747.

Preliminary data provided by the Public Security Police Force shows that the city welcomed just over 77,000 visitors in the first four days of the month, 87.4% fewer than in the equivalent period last year.

The tourism board previously expressed that it was not expecting a bounce in visitor arrival numbers during Golden Week due to existing travel restrictions, including the requirement for visitors to show a negative Covid-19 test result.

The Chief Executive also previously said that the flow of tourists during the holiday period might amount to 20,000 arrivals daily. Similar to other estimates, the top official said that it would take some time for arrivals to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, insiders from the gaming industry have informed the Times that they are expecting a moderate increase in its gaming revenues in the last two days of the national holiday. LV