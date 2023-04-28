City sees 23 suicide cases in Q1

Macau has seen 23 suicides in the first quarter of this year, 16 men and eight women, aged between 18 and 92.

This is eight cases more than the previous quarter, according to Health Bureau (SSM) data.

Among the 23 cases, 19 were Macau residents, accounting for 82.6%, and four were non-local residents.

Data analysis has revealed that the suicides were likely related to mental illness, chronic illness or physical illness.

The Health Bureau said that suicides are complex and often involve mental illness, psychological factors, socioeconomic factors, family factors, interpersonal relationship factors and biological genetic factors.

“Effective suicide prevention requires the attention and active participation of all people as gatekeepers,” SSM said.

Last year, the bureau recorded 80 suicides, a significant increase from the 60 cases in 2021.

March data from the of Bosco Youth Service Network showed that the number of teenagers seeking mental health services has remained steady this year. According to the network, 35% of middle school students are still suffering “severe” anxiety.

The SSM has called on the public to seek help actively if they have psychological and emotional problems, to prevent these becoming sources of pressure and mental illness. At the same time, the SSM has pledged to keep monitoring the social situation and providing assistance to people in need.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).LV