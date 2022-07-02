City sees the passing of 94-year-old Covid and chronic disease patient

Admitted to a healthcare facility on July 3, a 94-year-old woman with a background of chronic disease was pronounced dead around midnight yesterday, Accident and Emergency doctor Lei Wai Seng, medical director of the public hospital, announced yesterday.

Lei explained that the woman had been suffering from chronic diseases, including chronic cardiac failure and respiratory failure. Before her death, she required full-time care.

Her infection was likely from a member she shared a room with, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Designated as a close contact, the woman was diagnosed with the disease and transferred to the Public Health Clinical Centre for treatment.

Lei disclosed that during her treatment, the woman was prescribed with antiviral and antibiotic medications.

He also explained that it was the family’s decision not to exercise intrusive support and resuscitation, considering that failure of multiple organs had developed as her condition deteriorated.

In the past 2.5 years, the city has recorded four deaths with Covid-19. All of them occurred after June 18. Two of them had received two doses of the vaccine, while the other two had none.

Lei said that the four deaths were not caused by pneumonia, a common symptom of Covid-19 during the early stage of the pandemic. Covid-19 is referred to by the local government as the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia.

The A&E doctor said that the four patients succumbed to their existing chronic diseases leading to complications or organ failure after contracting the virus.