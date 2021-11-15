City stages automobiles, yachts and aircraft expos

Three expositions featuring automobiles, yachts and business aircraft opened Friday, presenting the public with a range of the latest products from home and abroad.

The three-day expo for automobiles — the 11th of its kind in Macau — had a thematic focus of helping the SAR develop into a zero-carbon city. Covering an area of 65,000 square meters, the expo showcased nearly 400 vehicles of major domestic and overseas brands from over 20 countries and regions.

According to Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, a co-organizer of the three events, the Macao International Automobile Expo was the largest held in the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, and showcased the most Chinese automobile brands in a single expo outside of the mainland.

A forum on the development of new energy and smart transportation was also held, together with a cruise, miniature automobile racing for children, and a “green” market on low-carbon life.

Over 40 vessels ranging from luxury yachts to light fishing boats were also exhibited, alongside a forum to discuss traveling by yacht in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and stepping up utilization of island resources.

The exhibition of business aircraft covered an area of 24,000 square meters at the Macau International Airport. It was paired with a forum and interactive entertainment activities to attract participation from youth. MDT/Xinhua