City’s first 10km run concludes in vibrant atmosphere

Macau’s first-ever 10km run competition, the 2021 Sands China Macao International 10K, was held yesterday under bright sunlight. The event was hosted by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, with Sands China Ltd. as the title sponsor.

The occasion had two events, namely the 10km main race and the fun run side race. Runners in the former event started from the Macau Tower Plaza, passing the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre at NAPE, turning around at the Macao Science Center and moving onto the Sai Van Bridge, before reaching the Macao Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Those in the latter event ran straight onto the Sai Van Bridge after starting off at the Macau Tower and headed directly to the stadium through the back of the Macau Jockey Club.

Hongwei Wang and Xiao Yu Yin, both from mainland China, attained the titles in the male and female groups respectively in the main race. Wang won by a time of just past half an hour, at 31”35’, while Yin finished at 37”24’.

Local runner Seng Tou Ip and Long Hoi finished sixth and fifth overall ranking in the male and female groups, with respective times of 34”28’ and 38”55’ in the main race.

As for the side race, Man Hou Kuok from Macau and Kristina Vallesteros from the Philippines topped the lists in the male and female groups, respectively. Kuok finished at 18”52’ and Vallesteros at 23”42’.

Some runners even dressed up in special costumes for the run. Local photographer and running enthusiast Hill Kwok participated in the main 10km event, and told the Times that he and his friends liked the energy and atmosphere at the race. With over 9,000 runners participating, the occasion was very enjoyable. He and his friends dressed up as Japanese anime and videogame characters.

The competition was held as part of the city’s initiative to hold a major sports event every two months in 2021. The initiative is not just to encourage regular exercise in Macau, but also to boost tourism and the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By title-sponsoring the event, the gaming operator has invested MOP8 million. Wilfred Wong, president and executive director of Sands China, has highlighted the company’s efforts in promoting sports in Macau. Not only has the company held a number of sporting events in its nearly two decades of operation in the city; it has also chosen renowned English soccer player David Beckham as the company’s celebrity endorser.