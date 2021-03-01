CityU dormitory building to undergo major transformation

The seven-story building located at the Avenida da Praia Grande 701-723 which has been used as one of the student dormitories of the City University of Macau (CityU) is expected to undergo a major transformation and will be at least tripled in height.

The information comes after the approval of the urban conditions plan (PCU) made in the last meeting of the Urban Planning Committee (CPU).

According to the plan, the building connects not only with the Avenida da Praia Grande but also with Rua Formosa 12-14. It will have a maximum height capped at 75 meters, with the number of stories ranging between 20 and 24.

According to the PCU approved by the committee late last month, the new building needs to have a parking lot, in which a minimum of 25% of the parking places need to be reserved for motorcycles.

To avoid traffic issues, the building also needs to have a waiting space of at least one vehicle for accessing the parking lot without blocking the flow of traffic.

The building will also include a podium with a leisure area and garden space in which the uncovered area needs to have a minimum of 50% plants, while the lower area of the building can be used for common spaces as well as common use facilities such as a clubhouse.

The purpose of the building is non-industrial, hence will only include residential or commercial units.

The PCU, which was subjected to public consultation for a period of 15 days between February 3 and 17, received only one opinion in which it was noted that the land plot is located just outside the limits of the buffer zone of the historical center, adding that the maximum height allowed for the building (of 75 meters) would hinder the view of the skyline, and hide the world heritage listed buildings.

This opinion also notes that for the approval of the PCU of the current buildings, the government has been using the rules provided in the Chief Executive Order No. 83/2008, which has been criticized for “lacking in revision and updates” and was never subjected to public consultation before being enforced in the first place.

The same opinion also calls for more effective and proactive intervention of the Cultural Affairs Bureau within the scope of the city’s Master Plan to respond to the calls of the society and increase requirements aimed to protect the urban landscape of Macau.