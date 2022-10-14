Citywide Consumption Carnival kicks off with MOP100m rewards

The Macau citywide Consumption Carnival will offer prizes of nearly MOP100 million to boost consumption, co-hosts of the carnival said yesterday.

Co-hosted by the Macau Chamber of Commerce and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the carnival was officially opened yesterday afternoon. It will run from October 15 this year to February 28 next year. The 20-week duration will equate to nearly MOP100 million in prizes and rewards for winning consumers.

Shoppers bearing identity-verified mobile payment accounts will be entitled to participate in a digital lucky draw, for each purchase or consumption of at least MOP68. Each purchase or consumption will be eligible for up to five chances to participate in a lucky draw.

At the end of the festival, all lucky draw participants will be entitled to take part in a final round lucky draw, with cash prizes amounting to MOP1 million, in addition to commodity prizes such as hotel accommodation.

Deputy director Chan Tze Wai of the DSEDT said in her speech that with travel endorsement online applications and the resumption of group tours set for the near future, the government will spare no effort in expanding the market and boosting internal consumption to help the economic revival.

The festival is part of the government’s work that she hoped would help boost internal consumption by rewarding consumers with coupons and lucky draw chances. She also expects it to help sustain various trades.

Moreover, executive director of the Chamber Ma Chi Ngai said that, during preparation for the carnival, his organization had contacted various businesses about payment support as well as lucky draw arrangements and prizes to popularize the event. He hoped people in Macau would increase consumption to help boost the economy.