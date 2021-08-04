Citywide PCR test commences

Late last night, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that citywide PCR test would commence at 9 a.m. today. There will be 41 sample collection points across the city, which will operate 24 hours a day. The authority expects to conclude the operation in three days.

The sample collection points mainly fall in schools and activity centers of local associations. Certain gambling concessionaires will also make inputs in leading out part of their properties for the operation. Macau Peninsula will have 27 collection points and 14 in Taipa and Cotai.

Arrangement details will be announced in due course, the authorities added.

The five existing sample collection points will remain in service with 24-hour daily operations.

The authorities also remind members of the public that the city is now in the “state of immediate prevention, which criminalizes the spreading of rumors. As such, members of the public are discouraged from spreading unverified information, but encouraged to rely on the centralized announcement by the government. aL