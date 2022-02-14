Civil servant group calls for more quarantine hotel rooms

A civil servant group has issued a letter to the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture to call for sufficient quarantine hotel rooms for student returnees from Hong Kong.

Represented by lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho, who is also executive director of the group, the Macau Civil Servant’s Association (ATFPM) sent a letter on the matter to Secretary Elsie Ao Ieong.

As neighboring Hong Kong levied stricter measures and with universities there reportedly forcing stay-in students out, many Macau students are attempting to return to Macau.

In the regular health press briefing last week, questions on the matter were raised. The authorities said that work was being done in the hopes of finding a solution.

In the letter, the ATFPM pointed out that all quarantine hotel rooms are fully booked until mid-March. Without a valid room booking, these students will not be allowed to board any means of transport headed for Macau.

The group added that the lack of rooms arose as early as January.

It cited the current situation in Hong Kong to justify the need for more quarantine hotel rooms, claiming Macau residents working or studying abroad should be able to return to Macau at any time.

Meanwhile, after a public event, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), told the press that it has become more difficult for hoteliers to agree on converting their premises into quarantine facilities, as tourist arrivals have improved during the Lunar New Year period.

She disclosed that the MGTO has so far received 60 calls seeking help. Inter-departmental work is being conducted in search of a solution to the problem, Senna Fernandes added.

“We are working in collaboration with the Health Bureau (SSM) and the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) to explore a possible solution to the matter,” Senna Fernandes said. However, she was frank in admitting that a short-term solution may not be feasible.

“We have seen gradual [booking] revival recently, which boosted the demand for hotel rooms, and I’m talking about ordinary hotel rooms,” she said. “The overall hotel occupancy rate reached 60% over the past holidays.”

The MGTO head admitted that the rising occupancy rate facilitated by regular tourists or staycation-goers has discouraged hotels from becoming quarantine facilities.

Furthermore, she said, the strict requirements upon quarantine facilities have also made the introduction of new quarantine hotels more difficult.

“Many factors have to be taken into account. The SSM needs to inspect the ventilation system before giving [the] green or red light,” Senna Fernandes said. “The ‘closed-loop’ management mechanism is also not attractive to some security guards.”