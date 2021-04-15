Civil servants to get nine compensated holidays in 2022

The Chief Executive has finalized the official list of public holidays for 2022. Civil servants will be entitled to nine extra holidays to compensate for those coinciding with regular or weekly holidays. Meanwhile, certain employees are entitled to three days for New Year’s Day, two days for Labor Day, as well as three days for the National Day that will coincide with the one-day holiday for Chung Yeung Festival, considering the legal requirement for compensated holidays.

UM holds language, culture day

The University of Macau (UM) recently held the third UM Language and Culture Day to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the university. With the theme of “Value Your Own Language; Embrace Everyone’s Cultures,” the event featured folklore performances of various cultures, the International Language and Culture Fair, and language workshops. The programme included performances of traditional and popular songs, dances, and folklore performances in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, Portuguese, Japanese, and Filipino.